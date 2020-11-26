Ford SA pays out claims to 56 people over Ford Kuga fires

Several years back, Ford South Africa recalled a model of the Kuga following several incidents where the SUVs caught fire.

JOHANNESBURG - Fifty-six people have been paid R50,000 each as part of a deal stemming from the Ford Kuga fire saga.



The carmaker was last year fined R35 million by the Consumer Commission following a lengthy negotiation process.

The commission's Joseph Silolo said that the money had been paid to owners who could prove that there were defects.

"There are those that claimed who managed to prove and they received the full amount. There are those who claimed but could partially prove and they received a partial claim and there are those that could not prove and obviously they did not get."

