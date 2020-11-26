Five police officers arrested for murder in Vredenburg

It's alleged the officers assaulted the deceased during an attempt to arrest him.

CAPE TOWN - Five police officers are set to be charged with murder in Vredenburg.

They were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the death of Jason Heyns in October.

Police Watchdog Ipid's Ndileka Cola, said, “Due to the severity of the injuries that he suffered, they then took him to hospital for medical attention. The deceased was immediately transferred by Vredenburg Hospital to Groote Schuur Hospital. He died in hospital seven days later.”

Cola says the SAPS officers failed to report the incident and the independent police investigative directorate learnt about it through the victim's family - earlier this month.

“Ipid conducted an in-depth investigation, including a post-mortem, getting witness statements and gathering more information on what transpired in this incident and that has led to the identification and arrest of the five members.”

