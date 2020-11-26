Ex-Transnet treasurer 'can't recall' countless Regiments Capital emails

The state capture commission has asked him about invoices from his and brother’s companies to regiments for actuarial and risk management and supplying liquor.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Transnet treasurer Phetolo Ramosebudi is refusing to answer questions that may prove that he colluded with Regiments Capital to swindle Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) out of at least R40 million.

Earlier he said he didn't know the details of the contract or the rates that Regiments was charging.

Ramosebudi’s was paid to advise ACSA to get value for money from its contracts but it appears regiments also paid him to ensure that it made R40 million from the state-owned enterprise.

Evidence leader advocate Matthew Chaskalson asked: IIt says actuarial and risk management consulting on behalf of Regiments Capital R700,000, do you recall sending this invoice to Regiments R798,000.”

Ramosebudi responded: “Chairperson, may I not respond in case I incriminate myself?”

Chaskalson put it to him that he failed in his job: “You were at best gravely negligent to allow these sorts of transactions to pass through without establishing whether Regiments had the authority of ACSA to take these fees.”

Ramosebudi defended himself and said, “I don’t think it’s true, Regiments were appointed, and it was prior my time.”

He now said he can’t recall countless emails between him and Regiments and on he says answering questions about the invoices will incriminate him.

