EWN Weather Watch: Thundershowers expected in JHB on Fri, clear skies for CT
Your Friday EWN Weather Watch
JOHANNESBURG - As we officially move into the weekend, Johannesburg residents have been warned to expect some thundershowers on Friday.
GAUTENG:
The City of Gold will see a high of 28 °C with thundershowers expected while a partly cloudy Pretoria will see a high of 30°C.
Gauteng Tomorrow s Weather overview: 27.11.2020 pic.twitter.com/7H73JZAKcXSA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 26, 2020
KWAZULU-NATAL:
The coastal province can expect to see some rain on Friday with Durban’s temperatures peaking at a high of 21°C will Richard’s Bay will see a high of 24°C.
Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow s Weather overview: 27.11.2020 pic.twitter.com/HUYAy4O7wTSA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 26, 2020
WESTERN CAPE:
A sunny Friday is in store for Cape Town on Friday, temperatures are expected to peak at a high of 26°C. Worcester will see a high of 30°C.
Western Cape Tomorrow s Weather overview: 27.11.2020 pic.twitter.com/wueHhd8M2TSA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 26, 2020
For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.