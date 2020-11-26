EWN Weather Watch: Thundershowers expected in JHB on Fri, clear skies for CT

Your Friday EWN Weather Watch

JOHANNESBURG - As we officially move into the weekend, Johannesburg residents have been warned to expect some thundershowers on Friday.

GAUTENG:

The City of Gold will see a high of 28 °C with thundershowers expected while a partly cloudy Pretoria will see a high of 30°C.

Gauteng Tomorrow s Weather overview: 27.11.2020 pic.twitter.com/7H73JZAKcX SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 26, 2020

KWAZULU-NATAL:

The coastal province can expect to see some rain on Friday with Durban’s temperatures peaking at a high of 21°C will Richard’s Bay will see a high of 24°C.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow s Weather overview: 27.11.2020 pic.twitter.com/HUYAy4O7wT SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 26, 2020

WESTERN CAPE:

A sunny Friday is in store for Cape Town on Friday, temperatures are expected to peak at a high of 26°C. Worcester will see a high of 30°C.

Western Cape Tomorrow s Weather overview: 27.11.2020 pic.twitter.com/wueHhd8M2T SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 26, 2020

For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.

