EC police hope missing husband can shed light on murders of wife, 5 children

Their bodies were found on Tuesday night. Detectives found an axe at the scene, believed to be the murder weapon.

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape police are searching for the husband of a murdered woman.

It's believed that the man can shed light on the murders of the mother and their five children at their home in the Dabekweni area.

Their bodies were found on Tuesday night.

Police were alerted on Tuesday and officers rushed to the house where they made the grisly discovery.

The five children were aged between 6-months- and 10-years-old.

Detectives found an axe at the scene, believed to be the murder weapon.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Tembinkosi Kinana: "We are requesting community assistance in finding the husband, who we believe is in a position to assist the investigation into the incident. Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of those responsible for this gruesome murder is requested to contact with the investigating officer."

The motive is also under investigation.

