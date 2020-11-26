EC mom and her 5 children found dead in Dabekweni home

Neighbours alerted police, which led to the gruesome discovery of the mother and her children, aged between six months and 10.

CAPE TOWN - An Eastern Cape mother and her five children have been killed.

Their bodies were found at their home in the Dabekweni area in Kwaaiman this week.

Neighbours alerted police, which led to the gruesome discovery of the 42-year-old mother and her children, aged between six months and 10.

The police's Tembinkosi Kinana: "A man, believed to be the husband to the deceased mother, has disappeared without any trace at the moment. We are therefore requesting any assistance in finding the husband, who we believe is in a position to assist the investigation into the incident."

On Wednesday, government launched the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign.

The campaign seeks to end the high levels of violence and abuse against women and children in South Africa.

