CoCT concerned about increasing attacks on electricity teams from public

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town on Thursday said it was concerned about attacks on electricity teams in parts of the metro.

The municipality said it was alarmed at the physical attacks on staff and verbal abuse of officials while on duty.

Mayco member for Energy and Climate Change Phindile Maxiti said incidents include robbery at gunpoint, attempted hijackings, pelting of vehicles with stones and bricks and assaults from protesting crowds.

“Increasingly, we are hearing of accounts of extreme violence and attacks particularly on female city staff members. City staff are often traumatised, and it is our communities that suffer the most when the city makes decisions to temporarily withdraw services and staff from an area.”

He added that contractors were also becoming increasingly reluctant to tender for work in some parts of the city due to the safety concerns.

“In many of our more volatile areas city electricity teams can only do their work if they are accompanied by law enforcement teams and law enforcement agencies also have other work to attend to.”

