ATM confident opposition parties will back Ramaphosa motion of no confidence

The ATM, which has only two seats in the 400-member National Assembly believes the motion will succeed because South Africans have become fatigued by the president's inaction.

CAPE TOWN - The African Transformation Movement (ATM) on Thursday said it was confident it would receive support from other opposition parties ahead of a motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Speaker Thandi Modise gave the green light for the debate during a parliamentary programming meeting on Thursday.

The motion was tabled by the ATM in February following rising concerns of volatility at state-owned enterprises, high unemployment rates and the ever-growing economic crisis.

However, the matter was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will be the first time MPs debate Ramaphosa's fitness to hold office.

The ATM's Sibusio Mnewabe said: “You will recall the time that SAA was collapsing, there was a lot of load shedding and there was unemployment. So, there was a lot we included in our motion before this COVID-19 R500 billion looting come in.”

He was, however, concerned MPs would not be able to cast their ballots in secret because some were connecting remotely.

“The Parliament is always on hybrid mode, meaning some MPs are there and some are in their homes. We are very clear as a party that we want a secret ballot. We are not yet assured how that particular process is going to be handled.”

