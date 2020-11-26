Argentina begins three days of mourning for football icon Maradona

Earlier this month, he underwent surgery to remove a blood clot after a fall but just two weeks later on 25 November, the final whistle blew on the life of one of football's greatest players.

JOHANNESBURG - Three days of mourning have begun in Argentina, the home country of the late Diego Maradona.

The soccer legend died on Wednesday.

He suffered a heart attack and had been in poor health for some time.

If he was touched by God on the field, Maradona was anything by heavenly off it.

Known for his infamous Hand of God that eliminated England from the 1986 World Cup, Maradona had an illustrious career, which saw him play in four World Cups and winning the 1986 edition.

He also won nine club titles with teams including Boca Juniors, Barcelona and Napoli.

Off the field, he was plagued by drug issues as he admitted to being addicted to cocaine during the mid-1980s until 2004.

He also struggled with his weight, at one point weighing 130kg before undergoing gastric bypass surgery in 2005.

