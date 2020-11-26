Agrizzi corruption case postponed to February due to his hospitalisation

The Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria heard that former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi was still in the hospital. He faces charges of fraud and money laundering involving the Correctional Services Department.

JOHANNESBURG - The corruption case against former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi and his co-accused on Thursday was postponed to next year.

Former Correctional Services commissioner, Linda Mti, former Bosasa executive Andries van Tonder, and former correctional services CFO, Patrick Gillingham, are facing similar charges.

The matter was expected to be heard again on 18 February 2021.

