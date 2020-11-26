4 more suspects arrested for CT station deck shooting

Six people were wounded in the attack.

CAPE TOWN - Four more suspects allegedly linked to Monday's shooting at the Cape Town station deck have been arrested.

Two accused have already appeared in court.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana: "The provincial task team, together with railway police, followed up on information and arrested four suspects, aged between 31 and 35. The suspects arrested in connection with a shooting incident that occurred on Monday in Cape Town."

