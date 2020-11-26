3,250 new COVID-19 infections recorded in SA, as death toll rises to 21,201

JOHANNESBURG - One hundred and eighteen more South Africans have died after contracting the coronavirus.

This takes the death toll in the country to 21,201.

In the last 24-hours, 3,250 new COVID-19 cases have been detected, bring the total number of cases the outbreak of the pandemic to 775,502.

The Health Department has not reported on the latest recovery rate as it flagged issues with the data provided by Gauteng.

As of today, the number #COVID19 cases is 775 502 with 3 250 new cases.The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 5 355 068 with 29 437 new tests conducted since the last report. Regrettably, In the last 24 hours, 118 deaths have which brings the total to 21 201 deaths pic.twitter.com/NSyaflfCXJ Department of Health (@HealthZA) November 25, 2020

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 25 November.



Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/ecaHQJD2ab pic.twitter.com/ON8gwTcwga Department of Health (@HealthZA) November 25, 2020

