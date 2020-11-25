WC Transport MEC Madikizela seeking inter-governmental response to taxi violence

Since the start of the year, there have been 92 taxi-related murders and 51 attempted murders in the Western Cape, with the latest violence on Monday, when five members of taxi association Cata were shot dead and three others were wounded in Nyanga.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela will meet with officials and law enforcement agencies this week to address the recent taxi violence in Cape Town.

Hours earlier, six people were wounded in a shooting at the Cape Town station deck and Madikizela said that they were linked to Codeta, another taxi association.

Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela met with officials on Tuesday to get a sense of what transpired on Monday.

He said that another meeting would take place this week to discuss an inter-governmental response to the violence.

"Once we get more information from police, we'll come up with a plan to intervene, as the department, the city, law enforcement."

Madikizela added that it was still unclear whether the two incidents were linked and what exactly the motives were.

"I cannot tell you that the incidents are linked because event the police cannot tell me that. I need to find out from them about the investigation."

