It's official: WC dealing with COVID-19 resurgence

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape is officially dealing with a resurgence of COVID-19.

The provincial health department said this is when weekly new cases rise by 20% and it's what some countries may call a second wave.

The rise in infections was concentrated along the Garden Route, but it's now also evident in the Cape Town Metro.

Western Cape Head of Health Doctor Keith Cloete said COVID-19 infections have been rising steadily since October and Cape Town has seen more than 2,000 infections in the last seven days.

“A 52% increase in cases, which we are seeing week on week. The increase is particularly due to the resurgence in the Garden Route and Cape Metro and the Cape Winelands is also starting to contribute to that.”

He's raised the alarm about hospitalisations: “The Garden Route has gone up by almost three times in the last two weeks, whereas in the Metro, the daily hospitalisation has doubled.”

Cloete said there were indications of sustained community transmission in Cape Town.

“We now have established a resurgence in the metro which is the biggest population and is the biggest risk in the province in terms of the numbers of people with cases that can escalate very rapidly.”

