Modise announces 3-member panel to decide on Mkhwebane’s fate as PP

The panel will be headed by retired Constitutional Court Judge, Justice Bess Nkabinde.

CAPE TOWN - National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise on Wednesday announced the names of the three-member panel that will decide whether or not Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has a case to answer.

The panel will be headed by retired Constitutional Court Judge, Justice Bess Nkabinde.

It will have 30 days to report back on whether or not a parliamentary inquiry into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office should go ahead.

Modise has appointed Nkabinde to chair the panel. Its other members are advocates Dumisa Ntsebeza and Johan de Waal, who are both senior counsel.

In a statement, Parliament said the date for the panel to begin work was yet to be announced.

The panel will have to decide whether or not there is prima facie evidence to show that Mkhwebane may be guilty of misconduct or incompetence.

Mkhwebane must be given the opportunity to respond in writing to all relevant allegations.

The panel will not conduct hearings but will make its decision based on the information before it.

The panel will have 30 days once it begins work to deliver a report for the national assembly to consider.

Depending on its findings, Mkhwebane may or may not face an inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.