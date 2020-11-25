Teen charged for murder of elderly Manenberg woman to set for December bail bid

The 76-year-old woman’s bloodied half-naked body was discovered inside her home by her son on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - A 15-year-old boy charged with the murder of an elderly woman in Manenberg is expected to return to court in December.

The murder has rocked the Manenberg community.

The 76-year-old woman’s bloodied half-naked body was discovered inside her home by her son on Sunday.

She had sustained multiple stab wounds and it remained unclear whether she was also sexually assaulted.

Police secured an arrest hours later and the suspect appeared in court this week. He was charged with murder and the case was postponed for a formal bail application.

The case resumes in the Athlone Magistrates Court on 23 December.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.