Struggling Comair to operate reduced schedule with limited aircraft in December

CAPE TOWN - South African airline operator Comair said that it would be operating a reduced schedule with limited aircraft during December.

The airline entered business rescue in May and has not been in operation for eight months since the country entered lockdown at the end of March.

Comair said that per the adopted business rescue plan, the aircraft would gradually return to service from mid-January, with a seven-month ramp-up period until June.

A customer, Zean Ferreira, who booked a ticket from Johannesburg to Cape Town before lockdown said that the airline was refusing to supply tickets to people who had credits while it showed preference to people who would book new tickets.

"They went into lockdown, they went into business rescue and they have now subsequently relaunched. They flying from December onwards. My problem with them is that they won't allow anybody who has a credit to book tickets up until January and I'm saying how can we be disadvantaged when you've got our money and you won't allow us to book? That doesn't seem fair.

In response, Comair said that given these unprecedented circumstances, the system and operational constraints to allocate unused ticket values to a Kulula Travel bank account, Comair would only be able to accommodate customers who were holding unused tickets from mid-January.

It further explained that it had been working with a skeleton team and employees would only return to the workplace in December. They would then be able to process bookings, as well as to facilitate the Travel bank process, which could take up to eight weeks.

