SA truck drivers’ forum: Foreign nationals should not be hired as truck drivers

There's been a spate of violence on trucks where at least 29 of them were targeted in the past week allegedly in protest to the employment of foreign nationals in the sector.

JOHANNESBURG - The All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied South Africa has expressed anger and frustration saying foreign nationals should not be hired to drive trucks in the country.

The forum's secretary Sifiso Nyathi claims the freight industry is overlooking skilled South African drivers.

“So driving trucks is not a skill shortage - we have thousands of drivers in South Africa who are sitting at home with driver’s licence and PDPs and are not working or employed.”

Meanwhile, Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo has urged drivers to protest within the confines of the law.

“There is no basis in our country or law for anyone to engage in acts of violence however aggrieved they might be.”

Police are searching for armed men who held up two truck drivers on the N12 Highway on Wednesday morning before setting their vehicles alight.

