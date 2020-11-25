SA’s justice system is failing to adequately protect GBV victims - Numsa

Numsa’s spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola called for harsher sentences for gender-based violence (GBV) perpetrators.

JOHANNESBURG - As South Africa marks the start of the annual 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign, the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) on Wednesday criticised the justice system for failing to adequately protect victims while waiting for criminal cases to be finalised.

The Palm Ridge Magistrates Court was due to hand down judgment on Tuesday in a case involving a Numsa member whose husband allegedly burned her with dangerous chemicals in 2014.

She suffered third-degree burns.

Numsa’s spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola called for harsher sentences for gender-based violence (GBV) perpetrators.

“We also need to do more to create awareness about GBV. We must not just encourage victims to leave abusive relationships, but we must also provide them with support systems so that they are not forced to return to their abusive partners because they depend on them financially,” Hlubi-Majola said.

“A lot of abuse is taking place in our homes and we need to provide more support systems for couples and families so that our homes must be safe spaces for all who live in them,” she added.

The matter was postponed to December where judgment is expected to be handed down.

