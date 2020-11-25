RFA calls on Ramaphosa to urgently intervene and prevent truck attacks

The Road Freight Association claims that Police Minister Bheki Cele has failed in assisting the industry and this has led to at least 29 trucks being attacked since last Thursday.

DURBAN - The Road Freight Association has called for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s urgent intervention to prevent more attacks on trucks in the country.

The association claims that Police Minister Bheki Cele has failed in assisting the industry and this has led to at least 29 trucks being attacked since last Thursday.

The association’s chief executive officer, Gavin Kelly, said that the attacks were a threat to South Africa’s economic recovery post-COVID-19.

Kelly said that the attacks appeared to be directed at foreigners.

Police have confirmed that a KwaZulu-Natal truck driver was murdered in Gauteng on Monday night.

They are now searching for the killers of the 45-year-old man from Pinetown, who was shot and partially burnt.

His body was found in a field in Alberton not far from where the truck he was driving was set alight.

Kelly has called on law enforcement officers to do their part.

"The South African Police Service need to do the investigation beforehand, get information to prevent these things happening, stop the arsons, stop the violence and then prosecute and bring the people to book who are responsible for these acts."

The All Truck Drivers Forum, which claims to represent South African truck drivers, said that employers were to blame for the attacks.

The forum’s secretary Sifiso Nyathi: "Because they never employ South Africans, maybe that what's causing the violence. But we don't know who the violent people are. We condemn it, we don't need it."

In the meantime, the police said that multi-disciplinary task teams had been established in all provinces to investigate.

