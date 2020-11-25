Ramaphosa: Measures to eradicate GBV cannot be carried out by govt alone

Ramaphosa was speaking at the presidential dialogue on gender-based violence and femicide which marks the start of the 16 days of activism campaign.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday said measures to eradicate gender-based violence could not be carried out by government alone.

Government has been under pressure to address the extent of gender-based violence in the country.

In response to the call for an end to GBV in the country last year, Ramaphosa took action by allocating a budget specifically to deal with the issue, and initiated a national strategic plan aimed at eradicating GBV in the next five years.

The president said the war against violence against gender-based violence is far from over.

“The national strategic plan that was crafted by the women of our country, guides the effort to combat gender-based violence and femicide. Since the start of this year, we’ve been moving ahead with the implementation in key areas with regard to the care and support that our nation must give to the survivors of gender-based violence.

Secondly, the education, but more importantly, the prevention steps that must be taken to prevent gender-based violence.”

The president has called on men and young boys to be active in the fight against gender-based violence, saying it was important for men to be the drivers of this fight through mechanisms that will reach all parts of society.

“The fight to end gender-based violence is both simple and highly complex. It is simple because violence against women and children can be brought to an immediate end if every man in our country makes a conscious decision never again to harm a woman or a child and lives by that decision.”

The president has also encouraged South Africans to do their bit in remembering those who lost their lives at the hands of abusers with flags across the country expected to fly at half-mast.

