Police identify more groups of drivers in freight industry violence

There’s still an impasse within the South African freight industry as attacks on truck drivers escalate in many parts of the country.

JOHANNESBURG - Police say other groups besides disgruntled drivers are involved in the recent violence that’s plagued the truck sector.

About 30 trucks have been set alight in recent weeks.

A KwaZulu-Natal truck driver was found murdered in Gauteng this week and his body was found in a veld in Alberton not far from the truck he was driving, which was set alight.

It’s understood that some groups are angry because the sector is allegedly hiring foreign nationals.

Gauteng police say they’ve activated a high-level investigation that has produced several leads revealing who is behind the attacks.

Police spokesperson Brenda Murudili said: “There are some groups that randomly going around and torching these trucks and it’s not necessarily the group that is part of this one with the grievances.”

The president of the Truckers Association of South Africa’s Mary Padi said employers were worried about the consequences of the attacks.

“We are worried about the lives of drivers, the product that must reach the destination and we are worried about the number of trucks that we are losing.”

Officers are also searching for armed men who held up two truck drivers on the N12 Highway this morning near before setting their vehicles alight in Daveyton.

