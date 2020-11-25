Mshoza memorial under way, friends & colleagues share fond memories

The 37-year-old musician succumbed to diabetes last week.

JOHANNESBURG - Friends and colleagues of the late Nomasonto Maswanganyi, popularly known as Mshoza, were on Wednesday sharing fond memories of the kwaito star at her memorial service.

The 37-year-old musician succumbed to diabetes last week.

Her memorial service was underway at Bassline in Newtown, where musician and friend Mzambiya said Mshoza was always had a smile on her face.

“She was always happy. I’ve never seen Mshoza grumpy. Believe it or not, I knew her for a very long time. Even when people were trying to drag her name down, she was always bubbly.”

Last week, her long-time friend and PR manager Thanduxolo Jindela said her passing had left a big void in the industry.

“She will be deeply missed as an ultimate entertainer who loved being on stage. Not only was she a media darling, she was loved by her fans.”

The kwaito star rose to fame with her smash hit Kortes in the early 2000s from her debut album Bulldawgz First Lady.

It’s understood Mshoza is survived by her two children, Pride and Jacob Junior.