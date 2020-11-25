Mpumalanga ANC defends move to reinstate PEC member charged with rape

The party argued that while the ANC at the national level dealt with the issue of asking members to 'step aside', the PEC member should be allowed to participate in party activities.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Mpumalanga on Wednesday defended its decision to reinstate a former MEC into its provincial executive committee (PEC) as he faces allegations of raping his two daughters.

The party argued that while the ANC at the national level dealt with the issue of asking members to “step aside”, the PEC member should be allowed to participate in party activities.

On Tuesday, the Nelspruit Magistrates Court relaxed the bail conditions of the man who was arrested along with his stepson in September. The former MEC is out on R20,000 bail.

In October, he received a hero’s welcome from members of the community and the ANC when he was released on bail.

ANC Mpumalanga spokesperson Sasekane Manzini said that the decision was taken this week.

“The issue of stepping aside it’s still something that is being discussed at a national level, hence as the PEC we decided that we must also allow him to participate in the ANC up until the matter is finalised on how we are going to move forward as an organisation,” Manzini said.

Manzini insisted the decision by the PEC did not mean it did not side with the victims.

Wednesday marks the start of government's 16 days of activism against for no violence against women and children campaign.

