More peer pressure needed to combat coronavirus - COVID-19 Economists Group

CAPE TOWN - The COVID-19 Economists Group said that a lot more peer pressure should accompany efforts to combat COVID-19.

The body has set out to identify solutions aimed at mitigating social and economic effects of the pandemic.

Dr Miriam Altman, professor of 4IR practice at the School of Economics at the University of Johannesburg, said that businesses should also play a more active role to help in the fight against the pandemic.

"If I go to embarrass a restaurant, I will call the manager over and say: 'I'm at your restaurant, I'd like to take charge and I'm sure you want to stay open but your staff are wearing their mask below their nose. That's not wearing a mask.' And maybe that will shift their behaviour straight away."

Altman advised people to download and join government's COVID-19 Alert SA cellphone app.

"It works through Bluetooth, so you don't have to put your details in. It knows if you were in proximity to another phone, whoever that was, wherever that was, for more than 15 minutes and if that person gets COVID-19, you'll get a red alert."

