Mabuza: Our response to GBV & femicide must be emphatic and uncompromising

Deputy President David Mabuza on Wednesday morning was at the Union Buildings where he is launching the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children as well as to mark the beginning of five days of remembrance for citizens who have lost their lives to COVID-19.

JOHANNESBURG - National flags will fly at half-mast from Wednesday as the country marks five days of mourning to remember and honour victims of COVID-19, gender-based violence (GBV), and femicide.

South Africans have been urged to participate by wearing attire and ornaments which symbolise mourning based on their culture, tradition, and religious beliefs.

“Our response to gander-based violence and femicide must be emphatic and uncompromising. It is a commitment of government, civil society formations, and all other social partners to work together towards a sustained programme of action to curb GBV and femicide,” Mabuza said.

We are certain that if we work together as a nation to repair the social fabric of our society, victory is guaranteed. We can eradicate all these social ills, and together build a nation that is stronger and united. pic.twitter.com/EjUenY7yFe David D Mabuza (@DDMabuza) November 25, 2020

The whole nation must rise, and mobilise every street, every community, every church, and every family to join the fight against the murder, and violation of women and children by men. pic.twitter.com/3c8uRNwxWC David D Mabuza (@DDMabuza) November 25, 2020

Mabuza said society should do more to make sure women and children are protected.

“The 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children should be about concrete and tangible progress to end violence against women and children. It should never be just a simple annual ritual in our calendar of events,” he said.

Mabuza and Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane lit a torch at the Union Buildings to remember those who have died in GBV attacks.

Remarks by Deputy President David @DDMabuza at the recognition ceremony for those who lost their lives due to #GenderBasedViolence and the #COVID19 pandemic, Union Buildings Amphitheatre. https://t.co/33tpBAdoE1#16DaysofActivism2020 pic.twitter.com/furhAuBvLi Presidency | South Africa (@PresidencyZA) November 25, 2020

The deputy president urged South Africans to do better to protect women and children.

“Together we must build a society that places an enormous amount of its resources to the protection and development of women to their well-being and their due recognition as leaders of our nation in all facets of human endeavour.

“As society, we must collectively rally behind all national efforts and programmes to empower, protect, and promote the advancement and development of women and children,” Mabuza said.

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said that South Africans should remember those who were in pain after losing their loved ones.

“This torch is a reminder of all those who have lost their lives through gander-based violence and femicide that we have got families that are hurting, children who are hurting, and indeed we must do everything that we can to stop this hurt,” Mthembu said.

