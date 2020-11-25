Khato Civils offers to help family of boy who drowned in trench at building site

Tshiamo Hlenza died on Monday after falling into a trench covered in water at a construction site in Hammanskraal.

JOHANNESBURG - A construction company that has been blamed for the drowning of a nine-year-old in Pretoria on Wednesday said that they were willing to help the family bury their child.

His drowning came less than 48 hours after three other children, two 10-year-olds and one nine-year-old, died in the same way.

Hlenza’s family is now demanding answers and has accused Khato Civils of negligence.

The company’s CEO Mongezi Mnyani said that they had already taken action against the manager responsible for keeping the construction site open.

“I suspended him immediately yesterday and he’s going to be facing disciplinary processes within the company. We are cooperating with law enforcement agencies,” Mnyani said.

“We are not denying any responsibility [and] I have been to see the family and admitted that unfortunately the young boy lost his life, and we regret this very much as a company,” he added.



