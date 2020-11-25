Integrated Vaal River System water levels continue to climb

The department said the system, which consists of 14 rivers in different provinces, has increased to 57% this week alone.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Water and Sanitation on Wednesday said the combined water levels of the Integrated Vaal River System continue to climb as the critical dams which feed into the network remain stable.

The department said the system, which consists of 14 rivers in different provinces, has increased to 57% this week.

The Vaal Dam has also seen a significant improvement following the intermittent rains that have fallen over its catchment areas.

The dam, which is central to Gauteng's economy, registered an increase for the third successive week - with water levels now at 36%.

The department's Sputnik Ratau said, “The Integrated Vaal River System has stabilised in the last week. We can see that the individual dams are beginning to see an increase. And this is very encouraging going into the summer because it implies if the biggest system in the country is able to recover sufficiently, we can have sufficient water to take us through to the dry season.”

Ratau said while the system had been able to remain at a stable position, water levels of the Vaal Dam were at risk of declining unless businesses and the public save water.

