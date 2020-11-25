Gauteng Transport MEC Mamabolo condemns spate of violence in freight industry

Mamabolo's comments come just hours after two trucks were torched on the N12 near Daveyton in Ekurhuleni on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo has condemned the spate of violent attacks within the trucking industry while urging its members to protest within the confines of the law.

Mamabolo's comments come just hours after two trucks were torched on the N12 near Daveyton in Ekurhuleni on Wednesday.

This is the latest incident following attacks on at least 30 trucks in the country over the past few weeks.

It's understood they could be linked to anger over the employment of foreign nationals by local trucking companies.

Mamabolo has also called for truck associations to not protect criminals - who carry out these acts of intimidation.

“I would like to very strongly condemn any form of violence. Whatever the grievance is. There is no basis in our country, in law for anyone to engage in acts of violence however aggrieved they might be. Burning of trucks, the hijacking of trucks is not acceptable and shouldn’t be happening and it is really regrettable that we could regenerate to this level.”

Meanwhile, the Trackers Association has accused the Transport Department of failing to address the issues facing employees of trucking companies for far too long.

The association's president Mary Padi said: “We need to fix this thing and it must be fixed with a matter of urgency. The more the Department of Transport distances itself, the more it is saying the police must take over. The matter is going on and we have to have a sit-down and look at how we can manage these employers that are not willing to come to the table.”

