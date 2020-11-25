After latest truck attacks, Ramaphosa urged to take stronger action

Two drivers escaped unharmed when their trucks were petrol-bombed on the N12 east of Johannesburg early on Wednesday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - The Road Freight Industry is calling for stronger action and intervention from the Presidency amid fresh attacks on at least two trucks in Gauteng.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned the violence, saying that it will cause disruption to the country's economic recovery.

This comes after nearly 30 trucks were targeted in the past week.

The Road Freight Association's Gavin Kelly: "We've called on the president to take a leading role, we've called on him to show South Africa where we need to go. The response is greatly appreciated and he's saying the right things but I think we still want him to drive this process."

President Ramaphosa expressed his deep concern over the matter in a statement on Tuesday night.

