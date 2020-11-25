Gauteng ANC to serve Masuku, Diko with charges this week over PPE tender

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng is expected to finally confirm this week the charges against former Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku and presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko.

This as it prepares disciplinary processes over the Gauteng Health Department’s personal protective equipment (PPE) saga.

ANC provincial secretary Jacob Khawe told Eyewitness News thatthis would be done before the end of the week. The charges relate to a multi-million rand PPE tender awarded from Health Department to Diko’s husband.

The Gauteng ANC’s provincial executive committee (PEC) decided in October that the pair should face disciplinary action, while Masuku’s wife - Loyiso Masuku - was cleared of any wrongdoing and has since returned to work.

Well over 30 days since the ANC in the province said that Masuku and Diko would face disciplinary charges, it seems that process is finally ready to proceed.

And while no direct link to corrupt activities has been found against the pair, the ANC felt there were matters that needed to be answered.

Khawe said that the two would be served with charges in the coming days.

“In their charges, there are dates for their appearance in the DC. There’s a prehearing and then a hearing. And once they confirm their availability on those dates, I can come publicly again to say ‘these are the dates of appearance’,” Khawe said.

While he refused to give details regarding the charges, Eyewitness News understands from sources in the PEC that they relate to bringing the ANC into disrepute.

Khawe also said that while the ANC was dealing with Diko as a PEC member, President Cyril Ramaphosa as her boss remained responsible for the fate of her career.

