From toilet paper, food, gadgets and footwear, here are Black Friday deals

Many retailers extended their deals throughout the month and expanded the selection of merchandise available to shop online to prevent the overcrowding in stores.

JOHANNESBURG – This Black Friday will be like no other because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

While many shoppers have become accustomed to online shopping to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, this may not be the case for all South Africans because of data struggles and network issues.

Below is a list of stores which have confirmed that they will be offering Black Friday deals on and around the day:

Game and Makro:

Both Game and Makro are running online and in-store Black Friday specials from 2 to 29 November, with new deals announced each week which are valid for that week only. Game will also run Cyber Monday deals on Monday 30 November, but these will run exclusively online.

For both stores, the delivery fee is capped at R90.

Shoprite/Checkers:

Shoprite and Checkers supermarkets are offering early Black Friday deals and discounts of up to 50% on everyday essentials. Deals will also be available for longer to help prevent overcrowding.

Pick n Pay:

The retailer launched its Black Friday deals, which will run over two weeks. This follows the online-only deals the retailer launched on 13 November. Customers can expect up to 50% off hundreds of products.

Adidas:

Adidas is running its Black Friday sale from Tuesday, 24 November to Monday, 30 November, with discounts of up to 50% on adidas.co.za and in Adidas stores countrywide.

Puma:

Puma South Africa is offering up to 60% off apparel, footwear and accessories during its extended Black Friday sale. This special is from Monday, 23 November until Sunday, 29 November 2020.

OneDayOnly:

OneDayOnly.co.za will be running special deals on selected products in the week running up to Black Friday, with discounts increasing in value each day, culminating in its unique 100% off deals on Black Friday itself.

It remains to be seen if there will be snaking queues at shopping centres because the government has recommended that people adhere to social distancing, sanitising and wearing of masks.

