Two weeks ago the 1986 World Cup winner underwent surgery to remove a blood clot from his brain following a fall.

BUENOS AIRES - Football legend Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60.

Two weeks ago the 1986 World Cup winner underwent surgery to remove a blood clot from his brain following a fall.

During a career that spanned almost 500 games he played for Barcelona, Napoli and Sevilla.

More details to follow.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.