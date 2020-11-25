EWN Weather Watch: Sunny Thurs for CT, thundershowers expected for GP

Your Thursday EWN Weather Watch.

JOHANNESBURG – As the country moves to Thursday and we get ready shop it up this Black Friday weekend, some parts of the country can expect some sunny weather conditions while other parts can expect some heavy thundershowers.

GAUTENG:

Warm weather conditions are expected to be accompanied with thunderstorms in Gauteng on Thursday. Johannesburg will see maximum temperatures peak at 26°C while Pretoria will see a high of 28°C.

Make sure to pack your umbrella when you get ready for work in the morning - if you're heading to the office.

Gauteng Tomorrow s Weather overview: 26.11.2020 pic.twitter.com/2yP4Cf8CIg SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 25, 2020

KWAZULU-NATAL:

A sunny but also cloudy Thursday in store for most parts of KZN. Durban will see a high of 26°C while a rainy Newcastle will see a high of 31°C.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow s Weather overview: 26.11.2020 pic.twitter.com/Pn5J0fb6wm SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 25, 2020

WESTERN CAPE:

Sunny and warm weather conditions can be expected in the Cape Metro on Thursday with a high of 21°C while Worcester will see a high of 27°C.

Western Cape Tomorrow s Weather overview: 26.11.2020 pic.twitter.com/lTONUtuf6L SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 25, 2020

For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.

