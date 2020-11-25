EFF MPs who disrupted Gordhan's 2019 budget vote speech ghost hearings, again

Parliament’s powers and privileges committee has on Wednesday continued hearings into members who disrupted Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan’s 2019 budget vote speech.

CAPE TOWN - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MPs accused of showing contempt to Parliament have again failed to appear before a disciplinary hearing.

The MPs also failed to appear before the committee on Tuesday.

Parliament is charging 16 EFF MPs with contempt for the 2019 incident.

The secretary to Parliament had written to all the accused members instructing them to appear before the committee.

In the letter, the MPs are accused of conduct constituting contempt of Parliament for the 2019 incident and refusing to obey the rules of the National Assembly by crossing the floor during proceedings.

Committee chairperson Philly Mapulane said none of them had given an explanation for their absence.

“I’m inclined to agree with the proposal that we should not inquire on their whereabouts because they were supposed to be here but they are not here and they have not offered any explanations as to why they are not here. So, we should not seek that explanation.”

The independently appointed initiator Advocate Ncumisa Mayosi also said the MPs failed to meet deadlines to make written submissions.

“They asked for an extension of time to provide those and we granted an extension of time to provide those by 23 November. Those have not been received to date.”

