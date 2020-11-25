CT community health workers demand reward for contribution to SA health system

Members of the National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers marched from Hanover Street to the provincial legislature in Cape Town's CBD to air grievances.

CAPE TOWN - Community health workers on Wednesday said it was time they were rewarded for their contribution to the country's health system.

Members of the National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers marched from Hanover Street to the provincial legislature in Cape Town's CBD to air grievances.

It's part of an ongoing national dispute with government overpay and working conditions.

Irate community health workers demand Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo personally accepts a memorandum of demands.

#CommunityHealthWorkers belonging to the National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers (NUPSAW) have gathered at Hanover Street in the Cape Town CBD. KB pic.twitter.com/mXGUllaxr3 EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 25, 2020

A representative, Dr Douglas Newman-Valentine, who is head of ministry, said Mbombo was busy carrying out her mandate as Health MEC, but would respond to the issues raised: “Minister Mbombo acknowledges you being here today, unfortunately, she cannot be here because she’s busy preparing her mandate as the MEC of Health. So, I am here to collect the memorandum.”

Workers are demanding the provision of proper personal protective equipment, a R2,000 COVID-19 danger allowance and insourcing.

They want community health workers absorbed into the health department's permanent staff compliment.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.