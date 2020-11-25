Community health workers protest in CT for better working conditions

Among the demands are a monthly minimum wage of R12,500, as well as permanent employment.

CAPE TOWN - Community health workers are marching to the provincial legislature to air their grievances.

The National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers (Nupsaw) is leading the protest, which forms part of a national dispute over employment conditions and pay.

Among the demands are a monthly minimum wage of R12,500, as well as permanent employment.

#CommunityHealthWorkers Workers are now making their way to the Provincial Legislature. KB pic.twitter.com/2cvJEvu675 EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 25, 2020

#CommunityHealthWorkers belonging to the National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers (NUPSAW) have gathered at Hanover Street in the Cape Town CBD. KB pic.twitter.com/mXGUllaxr3 EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 25, 2020

#CommunityHealthWorkers Workers are upset that Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo is not here to accept their list of demands. Her representative, Ministry Head, Dr Douglas Newman-Valentine says shes busy fulfilling her mandate as Health MEC. KB pic.twitter.com/AYUdhTABVU EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 25, 2020

Community health workers have gathered to march for better working conditions.

Clad in red and orange T-shirts, they’ll march from their gathering point in Hanover Street to the provincial legislature to hand over a list of demands to Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo.

These community health workers explain their demands.

"What we are doing in the community is such a lot - delivering medication for the government hospitals all over," one health worker explained.

Workers are also demanding a housing allowance and medical aid.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.