Community health workers protest in CT for better working conditions

Among the demands are a monthly minimum wage of R12,500, as well as permanent employment.

Community health workers march past City Hall in Cape Town during their protest for better working conditions on 25 November 2020. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN
42 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Community health workers are marching to the provincial legislature to air their grievances.

The National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers (Nupsaw) is leading the protest, which forms part of a national dispute over employment conditions and pay.

Among the demands are a monthly minimum wage of R12,500, as well as permanent employment.

Community health workers have gathered to march for better working conditions.

Clad in red and orange T-shirts, they’ll march from their gathering point in Hanover Street to the provincial legislature to hand over a list of demands to Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo.

These community health workers explain their demands.

"What we are doing in the community is such a lot - delivering medication for the government hospitals all over," one health worker explained.

Workers are also demanding a housing allowance and medical aid.

