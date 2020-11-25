CoCT takes Public Works to task over living conditions at Bellville refugee site

The foreigners were being sheltered at two facilities after being moved there in April from the city centre.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town (CoCT) has written to the national Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, warning it of the conditions at a site where foreign nationals are being housed.

The municipality on Tuesday said the department was in contravention of environmental health by-laws.

There are no sanitation facilities for the group, among them children, which called the Paint City site in Bellville it's home for months.

The foreigners were being sheltered at two facilities after being moved there in April from the city centre.

The City of Cape Town said the Public Works Department was threatening to evict all refugees at the Bellville site without a court order by removing the tent.

More than 600 people are living at the Paint City site where toilets and ablution facilities were removed.

The municipality said a warning letter was issued compelling the department to return the ablution facilities.

But now that they had failed to acknowledge the letter and would issue a compliance notice instructing the return of sanitation facilities.

The city has also made a point to say it objected to the site being used back in April, and added that an unlawful eviction did not constitute a solution. It however remains open to negotiating a more appropriate solution.

Over the weekend, the Public Works Department directed Eyewitness News to the Department of Home Affairs, but after numerous attempts, the department failed to respond.

