City of Tshwane takes legal action after another trench drowning

Tshiamo Hlenza died this week after falling into a trench covered in water at a construction site in Hammanskraal.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane on Wednesday said it would take what is called the largest possible legal action against the construction company blamed for the drowning of a nine-year-old child in a stormwater trench.

The child’s family placed the blame squarely on Khato Civils, while Tshwane Mayor Randal Williams is demanding full accountability from the company.

Hlenza's death brings to four the number of children who have drowned in the trench in less than a week.

Three other boys - aged 9 and 10 - died in the same way at the weekend following heavy storms that battered the province.

Williams on Tuesday visited the bereaved families and said it was clear that there was a catastrophic failure on the company’s part to ensure the site around the trench is safely secured.

The mayor’s spokesperson Jordan Griffiths, said, “We will be unleashing hefty legal action against the contractors. On face value it is clear that there are critical failures by the contractors to make sure this tragedy could have been prevented.

The City of Tshwane says its closely monitoring police investigations looking into the tragedies – and will also pursue criminal charges if its found that there was any form of criminal negligence.

