Bail conditions relaxed for Mpumalanga ANC member accused of raping daughters

JOHANNESBURG - A senior Mpumalanga politician will continue with his African National Congress (ANC) duties in the province amid a cloud of rape charges hanging over him.

The provincial executive member had his bail conditions relaxed by the Nelspruit Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He was arrested in September after being accused of raping his twin daughters at their Nelspruit home in July.

The former MEC is out on R20,000 bail.

“Taking into consideration that one of the conditions of bail was to report to the police station every Friday, now he’s going to report once a month. The matter has been postponed to 21 January 2021 for the Director of Public Prosecution’s decision,” said NPA spokesperson Monica Nyuswa.

