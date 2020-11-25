ANC's Zizi Kodwa, Zuma advisor received payments from EOH, Zondo Inquiry told

ENS forensics director Stephen Powell said that the questionable transactions and payments made by IT company EOH happened between 2015 and 2017.

JOHANNESBURG - ENS forensics director Stephen Powell is detailing payments that were made by director of IT company EOH Jehan Mackay to ANC officials, including Zizi Kodwa, former President Jacob Zuma’s advisor Siybulela Zintwa and Reggie Nkabinde.

Powell told the state capture commission that ENS was called in to investigate when Microsoft served EOH with a notice to cancel its contract as a reseller of its products.

EOH chief executive Stephen van Coller testified on Monday that he called in the forensics investigators when he was appointed because he realised the company was riddled with tender irregularities with departments, including Defence and Water Affairs.

"There was a payment of R50,000 to Mr Kodwa again and on 4 December there was a payment of R40,000 to Mr Kodwa and on 18 December 2015, there was a payment of R100,000 to Mr Siybulela Zintwa. On 2 February 2016, there was a payment of R30,000 to Mr Zizi Kodwa on 27 January 2017, there was a payment of R50,000 to Mr Zintwa and the last entry, chair, is June 2017. There was a payment of R500,000 to the FNB bank account of Mr Nkabinde."

