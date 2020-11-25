AfriForum, Solidarity: Malema needs to be prosecuted for comments about police

The groups laid a criminal complaint against Malema for the comments he made at a rally in the Free State on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - Lobby group AfriForum and Solidarity said if Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema was not held legally accountable for his comments against the police, he would believe that he was above the law.

Malema said they would treat the police as they did in the 80s, saying they would not fight them from the picket lines but would fight them in their homes with their families.

This drew the attention of police union Popcru and Minister Bheki Cele who said Malema crossed the line with his irresponsible comments.

Afriforum said more than 1,000 police officers expressed their concern about Malema’s statements.

The group’s Ernst Roets said: “Julius Malema’s conduct is completely unacceptable. He is acting as if he is above the law and if he isn’t prosecuted, it will send a message to him that he is indeed above the law, which is why it is so important the matter be properly investigated and that he is prosecuted for this.”

