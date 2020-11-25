5 men accused of killing Atlantis teen Jordan Moore due back in court next month

Four of the seven men arrested in connection with the murder were back in the Atlantis Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - Five men accused of murdering an Atlantis teenager are expected back in court in December.

Jordan Moore (16), his cousin, and a friend were held up in the Robinvale area in October.

Two of the boys got away and called for help, but when they returned Jordan was found dead with stab and bite wounds, presumably inflicted by dogs.

Braswell Rolse, Preston de Bruin, Edward Sebastian and Damian Voetpad made their second appearance and a new attorney came on record.

They are due back on 9 December.

Fortunilo Thompson, the last to have been arrested, was also expected back in the dock but did not show up as he had already abandoned bail for now. He will join his co-accused next month for a bail application.

Meanwhile, two others - Reagan Hendricks and Jermaine Smith - also abandoned bail during proceedings last Tuesday.

They were expected to return to court in January.

