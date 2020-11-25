20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
Go

2 trucks on fire in Daveyton, nearby N12 temporarily closed

A section of the N12 has been closed to traffic.

One of two trucks that were on fire on the N12 in Daveyton, Benoni on 25 November 2020. Picture: Via @EWNTraffic/Twitter
One of two trucks that were on fire on the N12 in Daveyton, Benoni on 25 November 2020. Picture: Via @EWNTraffic/Twitter
57 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Ekurhuleni metro police are on the scene in Daveyton, Benoni where two trucks are on fire.

A section of the N12 has been closed to traffic.

EMPD's Kobeli Mokheseng said that details were still sketchy at this stage.

"The N12 freeway in both directions between Kingsway and Holfontein is temporarily closed to the flow of traffic since 5.30am due to two trucks which are on fire. As a result, motorists are advised to use alternative roads."

Ekurhuleni EMS spokesperson William Ntladi said that authorities were still trying to determine what caused the blaze.

"Daveyton and Etwatwa firefighters are currently on-site where these two trucks are burning. We haven't found any casualties. The trucks are in the middle of the freeway, obstructing the flow of traffic."

On Tuesday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa condemned the violence and vandalism affecting the road freight industry in recent days.

At least 29 trucks have been targeted this past week.

Ramaphosa said that he was deeply concerned about the impact this violence had on trucking companies, as well as the economic disruption as the country tries to rebuild its economy.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA