2 trucks on fire in Daveyton, nearby N12 temporarily closed

JOHANNESBURG - Ekurhuleni metro police are on the scene in Daveyton, Benoni where two trucks are on fire.

A section of the N12 has been closed to traffic.

EMPD's Kobeli Mokheseng said that details were still sketchy at this stage.

"The N12 freeway in both directions between Kingsway and Holfontein is temporarily closed to the flow of traffic since 5.30am due to two trucks which are on fire. As a result, motorists are advised to use alternative roads."

In Daveyton a couple of trucks have been set alight on the N12 between Kingsway & Pansy traffic is at a standstill in both directions - avoid this route heading towards Emalahleni rather get off at Kingsway & use the R555 through Delmas #702Breakfast #EkurhuleniTraffic https://t.co/bSecS45WGw EWN Traffic (@EWNTraffic) November 25, 2020

In Daveyton a couple of trucks have been burnt on the N12 between Kingsway & Pansy traffic is at a standstill in both directions - avoid this route heading towards Emalahleni rather get off at Kingsway & use the R555 through Delmas #702Breakfast #EkurhuleniTraffic https://t.co/KLEOItHX4U EWN Traffic (@EWNTraffic) November 25, 2020

In Daveyton Benoni a couple of trucks have been set on fire on the N12 between Kingsway and Pansy causing more than a 30 minute delay in both directions so avoid this route heading towards Emalahleni Witbank #702Breakfast #EkurhuleniTraffic https://t.co/3XfjFq52rZ EWN Traffic (@EWNTraffic) November 25, 2020

Ekurhuleni EMS spokesperson William Ntladi said that authorities were still trying to determine what caused the blaze.

"Daveyton and Etwatwa firefighters are currently on-site where these two trucks are burning. We haven't found any casualties. The trucks are in the middle of the freeway, obstructing the flow of traffic."

On Tuesday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa condemned the violence and vandalism affecting the road freight industry in recent days.

At least 29 trucks have been targeted this past week.

Ramaphosa said that he was deeply concerned about the impact this violence had on trucking companies, as well as the economic disruption as the country tries to rebuild its economy.

