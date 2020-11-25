115 more SA COVID-19 deaths recorded, 2,493 new infections
The Health Department has also confirmed 2,493 new infections in the past 24-hour cycle. This takes the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 772,252.
JOHANNESBURG - One hundred and fifteen more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, taking the death toll to 21,083.
South Africa's recovery rate stands at 92.8%.
As of today, the number of #COVID19 cases is 772 252 with 2 493 new cases. The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 5 325 631 with 20 288 new tests conducted since the last report. Our recoveries now stand at 716 444 which translates to a recovery rate of 92,8% pic.twitter.com/H26tv3ws8aDepartment of Health (@HealthZA) November 24, 2020
24 November 2020 #COVID19 statistics in South Africa #CoronaVirusSA pic.twitter.com/7kzOnGRu4wDepartment of Health (@HealthZA) November 24, 2020