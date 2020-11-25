115 more SA COVID-19 deaths recorded, 2,493 new infections

The Health Department has also confirmed 2,493 new infections in the past 24-hour cycle. This takes the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 772,252.

JOHANNESBURG - One hundred and fifteen more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, taking the death toll to 21,083.

South Africa's recovery rate stands at 92.8%.