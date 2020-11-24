20°C / 22°C
Warning issued for localised flooding and thunderstorms in parts of Gauteng

Forecasters said the heavy rains could cause damage to buildings and other structures, especially in informal settlements.

FILE: Mop-up operations were underway in Centurion, Tshwane, following localised flooding and damage caused by overnight rain on 20 November 2020. Picture: @CityTshwane/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service has warned of localised flooding and thunderstorms in parts of Gauteng on Tuesday.

Forecasters said the heavy rains could cause damage to buildings and other structures, especially in informal settlements.

Last week, the roof of the Global Petrol Station in Vereeniging collapsed on a number of cars during a storm.

Forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela said the rainy weather was likely to persist throughout the week.

“The severe warning is issued for the northeastern parts of the Free State, extreme east of the North West, Gauteng and the northern highveld of Mpumalanga not forgetting the northern and northern western parts of KwaZulu-Natal,” Thobela said.

