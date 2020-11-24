Warning issued for localised flooding and thunderstorms in parts of Gauteng

Forecasters said the heavy rains could cause damage to buildings and other structures, especially in informal settlements.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service has warned of localised flooding and thunderstorms in parts of Gauteng on Tuesday.

over the extreme east of North West, north-eastern Free State, Gauteng, southern Highveld of Mpumalanga as well as northern and north-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Last week, the roof of the Global Petrol Station in Vereeniging collapsed on a number of cars during a storm.

Forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela said the rainy weather was likely to persist throughout the week.

“The severe warning is issued for the northeastern parts of the Free State, extreme east of the North West, Gauteng and the northern highveld of Mpumalanga not forgetting the northern and northern western parts of KwaZulu-Natal,” Thobela said.

