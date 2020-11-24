WATCH LIVE: Zondo inquiry to hear evidence relating to Denel

Last month, the state capture commission heard evidence from former procurement executive Celia Malahlela how the state-owned arms manufacturer was looted.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will this afternoon hear evidence from former CEO of Denel Land Systems, Stephan Burger.

Malahlela read an email at the state capture commission, which she wrote to Burger, who she said ignored her advice to follow proper procedures to award a 10-year contract to Gupta-owned VR Laser.

She told the commission that the contract was eventually awarded without her knowledge.

She wrote an emotional email to Burger who allegedly said that he would defend VR Laser.

Burger, however, accused her of being part of the decision, but she denied this.

