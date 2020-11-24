Shopping on Black Friday? Here’s what you should & shouldn’t keep in the fridge

As Black Friday approaches, people will be looking to save on items and this will taking advantage of specials like two for one and bulk shopping.

JOHANNESBURG – The world has become increasingly concerned with food wastage and sustainable living.

When the coronavirus (COVID-19) became a reality, countries around the world tried to halt the spread of the virus by implementing lockdowns, where curfews were the order of the day and staying home was essential.

Speaking on the Azania Mosaka Show, Adele Stiehler–van der Westhuizen, managing director at Prue Leith Culinary Institute, said that at the start of the lockdown many people took on bulk shopping.

The biggest shopping day of the year is on 27 November 2020 across major South African retailers.

Stiehler–van der Westhuizen stressed the importance of looking at storage before even talk about shopping.

“The specials are fantastic and we want to get the best price but when that product goes into the bin, so does the special.”

She suggested popping tomatoes in the freezer when they ripened too much.

In the fridge:

Eggs (not at the door)

Nuts

Flour

Ripe avocado

Basil

Cooked rice

Salad dressing

Pickles, chutney and mustard

Butter

In the freezer:

Vegetables can be kept in there for a maximum of 6 months. Beef can be kept for 12 months. White meat no longer than 6 months.

Super ripe banana

Cupboard/pantry:

Raw avocado

Onions

Potatoes

Bread

Egg plant

Cake

Dried fruit

Champagne

Pastries

You already know that your fridge is great for preserving leftovers and dairy products, but you might not know that some food items actually go bad when kept at cold temperatures. Do your research before bulk buying and you could actually save that precious randela.

