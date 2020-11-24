SAPS don't deserve to be threatened by Malema - Popcru

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader has stated that if SAPS officials want a fight, they will be targeted in their homes with their families.

CAPE TOWN - Policing union Popcru said that police had taken enough strain and did not deserve to be lambasted or threatened by Julius Malema.

Malema was addressing the public in the Free State on Sunday.

Popcru said that Malema's apparent threats came at a time when police were already facing attacks.

"We'll come to you one-by-one in your own comfort zone. We will teach you that no one can defeat the power of the masses."

The statement was reportedly directed at public order police after officials fired teargas, water cannons and stun grenades at an EFF protest in Brackenfell in Cape Town last week.

The union's Richard Mamabolo said that they are concerned because this was not the first time that Malema has insulted or criticised police officers.

"These members of the SAPS have been under strain. he should be careful about what he says in public, especially because of his followers that can interpret this in the literal sense of it."

