SAHRC takes PAC to court for using ‘one settler, one bullet’ phrase during march

CAPE TOWN - A movement that protested against alleged racial segregation at Brackenfell High School recently is being charged for using the phrase "one settler, one bullet".

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has taken the Positive Action Campaign (PAC) to the Equality Court.

The organisation used the phrase on a poster about its unsanctioned demonstration following an Economic Freedom Fighter protest relating to a private matric party attended only by some white learners, parents and teachers.

SAHRC commissioner Andre Gaum argued there was a case to make against the PAC: “With regard to the ‘one settler, one bullet’ allegations against the PAC, the commission believes there is a case to be made out and will take that particular matter to the Equality Court.”

Gaum has on Tuesday given an update on a probe into the privately organised matric function that led to claims of racial segregation and discrimination.

“The meeting that we requested with the WCED (Western Cape Education Department), the school, the school governing body, representatives from the learner representative body, we will decide which further interviews to have.”

The commission will next year convene a summit to address rising racial tensions and polarisation.

